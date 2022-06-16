Charlie Sheen’s Daughter To Promote Body Positivity On OnlyFans

PRPhotos.com

Charlie Sheen may not want his daughter to be on OnlyFans, but Sami Sheen confirmed Wednesday (June 15th) that her mother, Denise Richards is “extremely supportive.”

The 18-year-old hosted a Q&A on Instagram stories where she also revealed that she will be focusing on body positivity on the adult content subscription platform.

She wrote, “Only thing that matters is making sure you’re comfortable with what you’re posting and remembering that all bodies are beautiful.”

Earlier this week, Charlie told E! News he does “not condone” his daughter's decision. “But since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”