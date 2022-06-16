Home » Entertainment » Charlie Sheen’s Daughter To Promote Body Positivity On OnlyFans

Charlie Sheen’s Daughter To Promote Body Positivity On OnlyFans

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Charlie Sheen may not want his daughter to be on OnlyFans, but Sami Sheen confirmed Wednesday (June 15th) that her mother, Denise Richards is “extremely supportive.”

The 18-year-old hosted a Q&A on Instagram stories where she also revealed that she will be focusing on body positivity on the adult content subscription platform.

She wrote, “Only thing that matters is making sure you’re comfortable with what you’re posting and remembering that all bodies are beautiful.”

Earlier this week, Charlie told E! News he does “not condone” his daughter's decision. “But since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Related Articles

Amber Heard On What She’ll Tell her Daughter About The Defamation Trial
Shirley MacLaine Admits She Started Talking To Herself During The Pandemic
Jason Momoa, Eiza Gonzalez, Charlie Sheen + More!
Marilyn Monroe’s Dress Is Allegedly Damaged After Kim Kardashian Wore It To 2022 Met Gala
Kevin Spacey To Appear In London Court This Week For Sexual Assault Charges
Danielle Brooks Had To Audition ‘For Several Months’ To Get Part In ‘The Color Purple’ Movie