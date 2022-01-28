Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photo Of Her Daughters

PRPhotos.com

Charlize Theron shared a rare photo of her daughters on Instagram Thursday (Jan. 27th).

The Oscar winner included an image of 7-year-old August and 10-year-old Jackson in a post dedicated to her mom Gerda’s birthday. In the picture, the two girls are seen posing with their grandma while on a hike together. Gerda has her arm wrapped around Jackson as they smile for the shot.

In the tribute, she wrote, “I wanted to share her with all of you because anyone who knows her, knows how utterly awesome it’s is to stand in her sunlight. She TRULY is life.”