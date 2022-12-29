Chelsea Handler Details Her Breakup With Jo Koy

PRPhotos.com

On Tuesday’s (December 27th) episode of Brooke Shields’ Now What? podcast, Chelsea Handler opened up about her breakup with Jo Koy earlier this year.

"There were just some behaviors that we couldn't agree on, and it felt to me like I would have to abandon myself—which maybe I would have been OK to do if I were 20 or 25—but I wasn't willing to do that," she said. "No matter how much I loved this person, and I loved him so much, I was not going to abandon myself."

The comedian continued, "I was like, 'I'm not going to change this, I'm not going to change the way that I behave in order to make you feel more comfortable. I'm not doing that.' And I had to walk away from something that I really believed was gonna be a forever relationship, and so that was difficult."

Handler added, "Walking away from him was one of the most difficult things that I ever had to do."