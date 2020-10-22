Chelsea Handler Drags 50 Cent for Trump Endorsement

PRPhotos.com

Chelsea Handler was a big booster of her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent, until he endorsed Donald Trump for president. On Monday, the rapper told fans to “VOTE For TRUMP” after seeing how candidate Joe Biden’s tax plan would affect his bottom line.

Biden has proposed hikes to people and corporations making $400K+.

In a later tweet, he added: “Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. i don’t like it !,” to which Handler, 45, responded, “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend.”

Handler has been a big Biden booster. After the debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, she wrote on Instagram, “@kamalaharris kicked @vp’s a** last night—not because she’s a woman—but because the Republican Party has no plans for climate change, no national strategy for covid, no economic recovery plan for covid, and because ‘looting’ is more important than the murdering of Black people.”

Handler and 50 Cent dated in 2010. She told Oprah Winfrey in 2013 that he is a “great guy” whose image is “completely antithetical to who he is in real life.”