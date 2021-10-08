Chelsea Handler Initially Didn’t Want To Date Jo Koy Because He Had ‘Brother Energy’

PRPhotos.com

Chelsea Handler admitted on her podcast Dear Chelsea that she initially wasn’t interested in boyfriend Jo Koy because he had “brother energy.”

The former Chelsea Lately star met her new beau almost 20 years ago, and although they had “amazing” chemistry, things never went anywhere.

She told Koy, also a comedian, during Thursday’s (Oct. 7th) show, “You have a lot of similar qualities that my brother had. So, in many ways, like I just feel so completely safe. And I feel like ‘oh this is family,’ like I’ve always felt that way about you, that you’re family.”

Ultimately, Handler admitted that she’s glad she didn’t have feelings for him when they first met or she would have “ruined it.”

The two reunited shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic when he asked her to write a blurb for his book, Mixed Plate. They say they began texting regularly and eventually started hanging out together.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official last week (Sept. 27th) when Handler shared a photo of the pair mid-kiss.