PRPhotos.com

Chelsea Handler claims she didn’t realize she’d been put on Ozempic just to lose a few pounds.

The comedian told the Call Her Daddy podcast Wednesday (January 24th) that her anti-aging doctor “just hands” the diabetes drug “out to anybody…to drop five pounds.”

She said she had no idea what she was on until she had lunch with a friend who was taking the drug and experiencing similar symptoms, such as nausea.