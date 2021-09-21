Home » Entertainment » Cheryl Burke Is More Nervous About DWTS Now That She’s Sober

Cheryl Burke Is More Nervous About DWTS Now That She’s Sober

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Cheryl Burke started her 24th season of Dancing With The Stars with a serious case of nerves.

The dancer revealed on Instagram Monday (Sept. 20th), “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”

She added, “Just wanted to be honest with you all because I know sometimes it can look like this stuff is easy for us, but that wouldn’t be real.”

Burke and Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby danced a tango on Monday (Sept. 20th) night's episode of DWTS, recieving a score of 24.

Related Articles

Ben Affleck Is In Awe Of JLo
Ashley Graham Is Having Twins
Celebrity Gossip: Jenifer Aniston, Elliot Page, Gyneth Paltrow + More!
Industry News: ‘And Just Like That’, ‘Broadway’s Back!’, Emmy Ratings + More!
Jeannie Mai Is Pregnant With Her First Child
Lori Harvey Opens Up About Relationship With Michael B. Jordan