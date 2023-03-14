Cheryl Burke Opens Up About Her Dating Life Following Divorce From Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl Burke is hoping for something different this time around. In a recent interview with E! News, the Dancing with the Stars alum commented on whether or not she’s dating, following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence last year.

“Yes if the right guy comes along so be it but I am not searching,” she told the outlet. “I'm not on a dating app, let's put it that way.”

Burke also shared what she’s looking for. “As I've changed the characteristics of somebody I'd be interested in has changed,” she said. “It's about somebody who wants to grow and evolve because without it life can be very stagnant and I'm not about to live that again.”

This comes after Lawrence announced that he and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas are planning to have kids together.