Chris Evans and Lily James’ Romance Heats Up

Chris Evans‘ summer romance with Lily James appears to be heating up. The pair cooled down on an ice cream date in London, lying on the grass, smiling and laughing.

They also cooled off with ice cream. The pair first sparked romance rumors last week, when they were seen dressed up for a night on the town in Mayfair.

While James may not be a household name (yet), she has a long Hollywood resume. She played Cinderella and Disney‘s live-action adaptation, and starred as Lady Rose MacClare in Downton Abbey from 2012 to 2015. Other roles include War & Peace's TV mini series (Natasha Rostova), Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (Elizabeth Bennet), Baby Driver (Debora), and Yesterday (Ellie Appleton).

James previously dated The Crown’s Matt Smith and Evans dated Jenny Slate.