Chris Evans Celebrates Dodger On National Rescue Dog Day

Chris Evans celebrated national rescue dog day by posting a touching tribute to his pup on Thursday (May 20th).

He wrote in an Instagram caption, “This is the moment I met Dodger. I was filming a movie in Savannah and the scene took place at a shelter. I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day, but the minute I saw him I knew he was coming home w me.

"There are so many loving animals at shelters who are in desperate need of a home. Visit a shelter and leave with a best friend.”

The actor adopted Dodger in 2017 while filming Gifted with Jenny Slate

