Chris Evans Is ‘Laser-Focused’ On Finding A Partner

Chris Evans is looking for love. In a recent interview for Shondaland, the Lightyear star said he was “laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with.”

While he’s had a successful career, Evans said he’s ready for more. “I mean, look, I love what I do. It's great. I pour all of myself into it. But…even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into.”

The Captain America actor added, “Maybe it's about trying to find someone that you're looking to spend your life with.”

