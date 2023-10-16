Chris Evans, Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra + More!

CHRIS EVANS OPENS UP ABOUT HIS MARRIAGE TO ALBA BAPTISTA: Chris Evans addressed his “really, really great” marriage to Alba Baptista for the first time at the New York Comic Con Saturday (October 14th). “It’s a lot planning a wedding. For those of you who are married you know it takes a lot out of you,” the Avengers actor said, according to People. “But now that we're through that, we've just been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.” Evans and Baptista had two weddings in September—one in Massachusetts and another in Portugal.

SOPHIE TURNER AND PRIYANKA CHOPRA UNFOLLOW EACH OTHER ON INSTAGRAM: It seems Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ divorce is affecting the Game of Thrones actress’ relationship with Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Nick Jonas. Page Six reports that the pair have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Surprisingly, Turner still follows all of the Jonas brothers as well as Kevin Jonas’ wife, Danielle Jonas.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN RESPONDS TO THOSE WHO CRITICIZE HER PREGNANCY AT 44: Kourtney Kardashian isn’t letting the criticism get to her. The Kardashians star responded to the negative comments she’s received about getting pregnant at the age of 44—after trying for years to have a baby with her husband, Travis Barker. “Those comments don’t affect me. To those who do them I just say: How dare you question God’s plan?” Kardashian said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair Italia. “Because that’s how I see this pregnancy, which in fact arrived when both Travis [Barker] and I no longer even thought about it and a year after we stopped trying with assisted fertilization.”

PARIS HILTON IS ‘SO PROUD’ OF BRITNEY SPEARS FOR ‘TELLING HER STORY’ IN NEW BOOK: In an interview with People published on Sunday (October 15th), Paris Hilton said she is “so proud” of Britney Spears for “telling her story” through her forthcoming memoir titled The Woman in Me. "I know how hard it can be doing a memoir because you have to really dive in and think about so many moments in your life that I'm sure you don't even want to think about,” Hilton told the outlet. "But it is truly such a healing experience, and writing my book, [Paris: The Memoir], has changed my life in so many ways … So I'm really hoping that she feels the same way with this."