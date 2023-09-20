Chris Evans Wants To ‘Act A Little Bit Less’

Chris Evans reflected on his acting career in an interview with GQ published on Tuesday (September 19th), sharing that he hopes to pursue other interests moving forward.

“I haven’t worked all year and I don’t plan to which has been lovely,” the Ghosted actor told the outlet. “Ultimately I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life … I have a lot of other interests.”

He continued, “Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars and I'm not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied.”

In addition to smoking a “joint” and making pottery, Evans said he could envision himself making “furniture for nobody and be happy.” He added that he doesn’t want to “occupy too much space in an industry that” he’s “already poured 20 years into.”