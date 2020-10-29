Chris Harrison Discusses Whether Clare Crawley was Forced Out of ‘The Bachelorette’

If you happened to catch the latest episode of ‘The Bachelorette’, you may have noticed the teaser which appears to show bachelorette Clare Crawley exiting the show, seemingly being replaced by Bachelor contestant Tayshia Adams. Now, ‘Bachelorette’ host Chris Harrison is publicly acknowledging the incident, specifically the allegations by Crawley that she was forced off of the show Harrison says Crawley “had complete control of the season. It was about Clare and her decisions; it’s her decisions that you’re gonna see—well, you saw obviously, in Tuesday’s episode. I really put it in her court.”, driving home that next week’s episode (which will air on Thursday, Nov. 5 due to Election Day) will truly give viewers the answers to their questions.