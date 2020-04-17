Chris Hemsworth Addresses Brother Liam, Miley Cyrus’ Split

PRPhotos.com

Chris Hemsworth shared his love for his brother Liam and in the process, threw just a bit of shade on his famous ex, Miley Cyrus.

The Avengers: Endgame star gave Liam a shout-out during his address with News.com.au, joking that his brother’s abs beat his. "I think he's done it," he told the outlet. "Did you see the Men's Health cover? I thought, 'Not bad kid. Not bad.'"

He credited his newly toned physique with a certain lifestyle change: "He's out there training and staying fit and back in Australia doing his thing. It's Australian living, I guess. We got him out of Malibu!"

Liam and Miley lived together in Malibu after rekindling their decade-long romance in 2016 and marrying in 2019. Miley commemorated their romance in the hit song “Malibu.”

Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky have no lost love with Miley apparently. In November, Pataky said he deserved “much better” than he got with Miley.