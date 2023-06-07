Home » Entertainment » Chris Hemsworth Reflects On Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow Accident

Chris Hemsworth Reflects On Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow Accident

Posted on

Chris Hemsworth opened up about how his Avengers costar Jeremy Renner‘s snowplow accident earlier this year affected him. Renner suffered 30-plus broken bones after being crushed by a snowplow in the tragic accident.

“We were all on our Avengers text chain, we were all chatting. And it was wild. None of us really knew how serious it was,” Hemsworth told British GQ in a recent interview. “I think anything like that, it’s an immediate realization of 'Wow, any of us can go at any minute…'”

The Thor actor added, “We’re getting to the age now where we’re going to start losing people we love.”

Related Articles

Hollywood Quick Hits: Chris Rock & Wendy Williams!
Chili Reflects On Past Relationship With Usher
Raz B Recants Molestation Accusations Against Chris Stokes
Jeremy Strong Says His Father Jumped In Front Of A Car To Save His Life When He Was Eight
Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson Win Big At ACM Awards
LisaRaye Defends Chris Brown Amid Alleged Usher Altercation