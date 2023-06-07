Chris Hemsworth Reflects On Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow Accident

Chris Hemsworth opened up about how his Avengers costar Jeremy Renner‘s snowplow accident earlier this year affected him. Renner suffered 30-plus broken bones after being crushed by a snowplow in the tragic accident.

“We were all on our Avengers text chain, we were all chatting. And it was wild. None of us really knew how serious it was,” Hemsworth told British GQ in a recent interview. “I think anything like that, it’s an immediate realization of 'Wow, any of us can go at any minute…'”

The Thor actor added, “We’re getting to the age now where we’re going to start losing people we love.”