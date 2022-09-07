Chris Pine’s Team Says Harry Styles Did Not Spit On Him

Chris Pine’s team denied the rumors that Harry Styles spit on his Don’t Worry Darling co-star at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The Wonder Woman actor’s representative told E! News Tuesday (September 6th), “People are seeing some odd illusion of sorts online that is clearly deceiving…there is nothing but respect between these two men.”

They added, “This is a completely fabricated exchange, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

The rumor started Monday (September 5th) after a video began to circulate showing Pine flinching as he was approached by the “Watermelon Sugar” singer.