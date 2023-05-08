Home » Entertainment » Chris Pratt Compares Himself To Jesus While Commenting On How He Deals With Haters

Chris Pratt is sharing how his faith helps him deal with the criticism that comes from being in the spotlight. In a recent interview with Page Six, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor compared his experience to that of Jesus.

When the outlet asked if he’s faced criticism for being open about his faith, Pratt said, “I sure do but that’s nothing new, that’s nothing new, you know?”

Quoting the Bible, the Parks and Recreation star continued, “If I was of this world, they would love me just like that but as it is, I’ve chosen out of this world. That’s John 15:18 through 20.”

Referring to Jesus, Pratt added, “That’s the way it is, nothing new, 2,000 years ago they hated him, too.”

