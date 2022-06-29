Chris Pratt Says He ‘Cried’ Following ‘Healthy Daughter’ Backlash Last Year

PRPhotos.com

Chris Pratt opened up to Men’s Health about the backlash he received last year for a “just because” post he made for his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. The Jurassic Park actor said people’s responses “bothered” him and that he even “cried” about it.

Pratt was criticized for writing in honor of Schwarzenegger: “She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love!” Fans thought his “healthy daughter” comment was a slight to his ex-wife, Anna Faris, since their nine-year-old son, Jack, was born prematurely and experienced a number of health issues.

“I said something like, 'Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me.' And then I gave her some s— in the thing and said, 'But I love you. I'm so thankful for my wife — she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter.' And then a bunch of articles came out and said, 'That's so cringeworthy. I can't believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That's such a dig at his ex-wife,'” he told the magazine.

“I'm like, That is f—d up. My son's gonna read that one day. He's 9. And it's etched in digital stone. It really f—ing bothered me, dude. I cried about it. I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are — to the people close to me — a real burden,” Pratt said.