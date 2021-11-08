Chris Pratt Speaks Out After Backlash

PRPhotos.com

Chris Pratt infuriated many when he praised his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving birth to a “healthy daughter.” Many interpreted this as a commentary on his son with ex Anna Faris, who has multiple health issues.

“I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed and I woke up feeling crappy and I didn’t want to work out,” the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star said in a video posted to his Instagram Story on Friday.

He said that listening to Christian music helped. “I knew that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out of the woods and ran that I’d feel better but I just didn’t want to and I did it anyways and gosh was I right. It felt amazing. I got out of the woods, got my blood pumping,” he said.

“I don’t get emotional that often but I actually got emotional out in the woods,” he said, adding, “It felt like there was another in the fire standing next to me.”

His son Jack was born two months premature and had serious complications.