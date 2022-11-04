Chris Redd Opens Up About Being Attacked In New York City

In a preview clip for The Last Laugh podcast, set to air on November 8th, Chris Redd opened up about being assaulted outside of the Comedy Cellar in New York City last week. “This man hit me in the face with something metal,” he said.

The Saturday Night Live star continued, “I thought it was brass knuckles because of the way it cut my nose to the bone.” Redd said he was “gushing blood,” and that he was treated for two fractures in his nose at Bellevue Hospital following the incident. “A fist don't normally do all of that at one time,” he said. “So it was safe to assume I was hit with something.”

The comedian shared that he does not believe it was an attempted mugging but rather a targeted attack. “The dude just hit me and ran off. I fell down so fast. I didn't even know I fell until I looked at the surveillance footage,” he said.

Redd added that he would have gone on with his show, which was scheduled to take place at the Comedy Cellar that night, had he not been bleeding so much. “If we could have stopped the bleeding, I would have went on stage,” he said. “I was like, ‘I can't wait to talk about this shit.' And I'm glad I waited, but that was my first thought.”