Chris Rock Addresses Oscars Slap During Live Netflix Special

Chris Rock has broken his silence about Will Smith slapping him at the 94th annual Academy Awards nearly a year ago. During his live Netflix special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage on Saturday (March 4th), Rock blamed Smith’s outburst on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s affair with singer August Alsina—which Jada referred to as an “entanglement” in 2020.

“Will Smith practices selective outrage,” Rock said during his routine. “Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that s—. I didn't have any 'entanglements.' “

Rock continued, “We all been cheated on. Everybody in this industry has been cheated on. None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television. None of us.” The comedian was seemingly referring to the Red Table Talk the couple had about Jada’s relationship with Alsina. “Why the f— would you do that s—? She hurt him way more than he hurt me, okay?”

The Everybody Hates Chris star added that “everybody in the world” called Smith a “b—h” after news of the “entanglement” spread. “Everybody. And who's he hit? Me, a n—- he knows he can beat. That is some bitch-ass s—.”