Chris Rock has addressed the infamous Oscars slap during a standup routine at the PNC Bank Arts Center in New Jersey. According to US Weekly, during the show, Rock said, “I’m not a victim, motherf—er.”

He continued, “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face/ Yeah, that s— hurt, motherf—er. … But I shook that s— off and went to work the next day … I don’t go to the hospital for a paper cut.”