Chris Rock And Diplo Escape Burning Man In The Back Of A Pickup Truck

Chris Rock and Diplo managed to get out of Burning Man by hitching a ride in the back of a fan’s pickup truck—following the heavy rainstorm that led to a "shelter in place" order in Nevada's Black Rock Desert over the weekend. The famous DJ shared a video to Instagram on Sunday (September 3rd) featuring the Everybody Hates Chris star in the bed of the pickup.

“For sure Chris is going to have a huge bit in his next special about Burning Man, because he was really bizarrely scared of what was going to happen,” Diplo told CNN. “He thought there was going to be cannibalism a day later and didn’t know if people were going to run on our camp and steal our stuff.”

The pair walked for miles in the mud before they met a fan who could give them a ride out. “It was a challenge, but honestly one of the highlights of the whole trip was getting out there and enjoying the time out there and seeing the desert, walking through the mud and meeting fans,” Diplo added.