Chris Rock, David Tennant, Catherine Tate + More!

RELEASE DATE IS ANNOUNCED FOR CHRIS ROCK’S LIVE NETFLIX SPECIAL: Deadline reports that Chris Rock‘s stand-up special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, is set to air live on Netflix on March 4th, 2023. The event will be filmed in Baltimore, Maryland, and will become the first-ever live streaming event for the platform.

CHECK OUT THE TEASER TRAILER FOR THE ‘DOCTOR WHO’ 60TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL: BBC dropped a teaser trailer for the special 60th anniversary episodes of Doctor Who on Sunday (December 25th). According to The Hollywood Reporter, the clips show David Tennant returning as the Doctor, Catherine Tate as Donna Noble, and Neil Patrick Harris as a villain. The 60th anniversary episodes are set to air in November 2023.