Chris Rock Jokes About Oscars Slap During Stand-Up With Kevin Hart

Chris Rock addressed Will Smith slapping him at the 94th annual Academy Awards during a stand-up performance in New Jersey on Sunday (July 24th).

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock joked while onstage at the PNC Bank Arts Center.

Later, Rock added, “I’m not a victim, mother–ker.” He continued, “Yeah, that sh-t hurt, motherf–ker, but I shook that sh-t off and went to work the next day … I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut.”

This comes four months after the incident took place.