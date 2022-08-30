Chris Rock Says He Turned Down Offer To Host The Oscars In 2023

PRPhotos.com

During a comedy set in Phoenix, Arizona, over the weekend, Chris Rock reportedly shared that he turned down an opportunity to host the Academy Awards in 2023. According to the Arizona Republic, Rock said going back to the Oscars would be like returning to a crime scene—as Will Smith infamously slapped the comedian during this year’s awards show.

Apparently, Rock made a joke comparing a return to the Oscars to the late Nicole Brown Simpson going “back to the restaurant,” where her mother had left a pair of glasses the night that she died.

Rock also referenced Smith’s role as Muhammed Ali in the movie Ali. “He's bigger than me. The state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith,” the comedian reportedly said.