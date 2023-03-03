Chris Rock To Discuss ‘The Slap’ In Upcoming Netflix Comedy Special

PRPhotos.com

Chris Rock will open up about the infamous Oscars slap in his upcoming Netflix comedy special.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Rock talked about the attack when he did a set to prep for the event. The outlet reports that Rock said of the slap, "The thing people want to know … did it hurt? Hell yeah, it hurt. He played Muhammad Ali! I played Pookie!" — referring to each of their respective roles in Ali and New Jack City.

Netflix confirmed that the comedian will discuss the slap, but the exact wording wasn’t shared.

Rock’s Selective Outrage comedy special will be livestreamed Saturday (March 4th) at 10 p.m. ET.