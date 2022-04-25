Chris Rock’s Mother Says Will Smith ‘Slapped All Of Us’

PRPhotos.com

Chris Rock‘s mother, Rosalie Rock, has commented on Will Smith slapping her son at the 94th annual Academy Awards.

“Will, You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened,” she told South Carolina’s WIS News 10 recently.

Rosalie, a motivational speaker who watched the Oscars from home, said that at first, she thought the incident was staged—until she heard Smith “using obscenities.”

“When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me. No one even heard his speech. No one was able to just be in the moment because everyone was sitting there like, ‘What just happened?"” she said.

Rosalie also made it clear that she feels Smith’s apology is inadequate. “I feel really bad that he never apologized. I mean his people wrote up a piece via Instagram saying, ‘I apologize to Chris Rock,’ but you see something like that is personal, you reach out,” she said.