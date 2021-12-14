Chrishell Stause Responds To Troll Who Says She’s Only Successful Because Of The Men In Her Life

When a troll had some choice words for Chrishell Stause, the Selling Sunset star clapped back. Stause shared a since-expired story to her Instagram with a DM she received that read, “You two faced b—-!! You seriously act like the f—– victim when you're not. We can see right through you! That ugly predator mask you wear isn't going to cut it. You ugly w—-!!"

The troll went on to say that Stause was only successful because of her boyfriend, Jason Oppenheim, and that she couldn’t accomplish anything without a man. The message ended with, "You're such a fake and I hope you own up to your s— and stop holding grudges you miserable b—-.”

Stause maintained her composure and responded, “It would seem I am not the miserable one here Genesis. When you are an agent on tv you end up getting so much business you have to refer it out to others Bc there is only so much time in a day. The days of getting more listings because of rank in the office are long gone. But please take a breathe [sic] and have a great day! Thanks for watching!!!!”