‘Chrisley Knows Best,’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle + More!

PRPhotos.com

‘CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST’ AND ITS SPINOFFS ARE REPORTEDLY CANCELLED: After the news broke that Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a respective 12 and seven years in prison for fraud and tax evasion, Deadline reports that Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley have been axed. However, some episodes of the 10th season of Chrisley Knows Best will still air on NBC, as they were filmed prior to the sentencing.

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE’S NETFLIX SHOW GETS RELEASE DATE: According to Page Six, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix docuseries will arrive on the platform December 8th. Speaking about the show, Markle told The Cut in August, “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story.”

‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’ PARAMOUNT+ RELEASE DATE REVEALED: According to Entertainment Tonight, Top Gun: Maverick is expected to hit Paramount+ on December 22nd. The Tom Cruise film earned nearly $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office.

THE CAST OF ‘LOVE ACTUALLY’ WILL REUNITE FOR ABC SPECIAL: People reports that the cast of the holiday classic Love Actually is scheduled to reunite for The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special. Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, and more will be back together to celebrate the 2003 movie. The special will air on ABC Tuesday (November 29th) at 8 p.m. ET.

HARRISON FORD WILL BE ‘DE-AGED’ FOR ‘INDIANA JONES 5:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harrison Ford, who is currently 80 years old, will be made to look younger using “de-aging technology” for the upcoming Indiana Jones movie. The opening scene is reportedly set in 1944, approximately eight years after Raiders of the Lost Ark, and will show Ford battling Nazis in a castle.