Chrissy Metz Clues the World In To Single Status

Chrissy Metz is single and ready to mingle, and has been for quite some time. Last week, the This Is Us star noticed that rumors were swirling that she and Hal Rosenfeld split.

So she does what everyone does these days: she took to Instagram Stories to straighten everyone out.

Metz shared a screenshot of an article about her and Rosenfeld's supposed split, writing alongside it, “For the record, we actually broke up almost two years ago… can't believe everything you read. #LateToTheParty.”

Metz and Rosenfeld were first reported as an item in November of 2018, and were photographed together at the Mulan premiere in March of 2020, but apparently it was just a friendly outing.