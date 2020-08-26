Home » Entertainment » Chrissy Metz Clues the World In To Single Status

Chrissy Metz Clues the World In To Single Status

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Chrissy Metz is single and ready to mingle, and has been for quite some time. Last week, the This Is Us star noticed that rumors were swirling that she and Hal Rosenfeld split.

So she does what everyone does these days: she took to Instagram Stories to straighten everyone out.

Metz shared a screenshot of an article about her and Rosenfeld's supposed split, writing alongside it, “For the record, we actually broke up almost two years ago… can't believe everything you read. #LateToTheParty.”

Metz and Rosenfeld were first reported as an item in November of 2018, and were photographed together at the Mulan premiere in March of 2020, but apparently it was just a friendly outing.

Related Articles

Elsa Pataky Reveals Her Marriage to Chris Hemsworth Is ‘Not Easy’
Meghan Markle’s Biographer Calls Out Hypocrisy in Treatment of Andrew
The Weeknd Opens Up About ‘Feud’ With Usher
Ellen DeGeneres To Address Scandal on Show as First Cancellation Arrives
Megan Fox Is Ready To Live, Hints at Dark Secret
Lili Reinhart Wants To Change the Subject