Chrissy Teigen Addresses Criticism That She Deletes Negative Comments

PRPhotos.com

Chrissy Teigen has been laying low since she got ‘canceled’ for bullying Courtney Stodden, but the cookbook author recently did and Instagram Live where addressed criticism that she delete’s negative comments.

Teigen said in the clip, “Two things that I think are funny right now. One: People in my comments that are mad that there are not enough angry comments in my comments. They're mad. They think that I, like, delete them? But like, what? That's, like, next-level hater… When you're mad that there's not enough hate, that's pretty… You're crazy."

However, Elite Daily points out that Teigen does limit the comments on all of her Instagram posts, which means only certain people can comment on her posts.