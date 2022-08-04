Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are Expecting Another Baby

Congratulations are in order for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, as they prepare to welcome another baby to the world! Teigen shared the exciting news to Instagram on Wednesday (August 3rd) along with photos of her baby bump.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she wrote.

The couple currently has two children together: six-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles. In September of 2020, Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss shortly after announcing that they were expecting.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” she wrote in the caption of the post.