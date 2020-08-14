Home » Entertainment » Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Going For No. 3?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Going For No. 3?

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Fans are convinced that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dropped a pregnancy scoop in Legend’s new “Wild” video. 

Released Thursday, viewers see the pair riding in a convertible, chilling on a beach … and then, the 34-year-old mother of two reveals what many are seeing as a growing belly. 

The model and cookbook author then retweeted Vevo’s tweet which read, "@johnlegend and @chrissyteigen drive us 'Wild' in the heartfelt visuals for John's latest song with @garyclarkjr! Be sure to watch it now for a beautiful surprise!" She added a heart emoji to the RT. 

The pair share Miles, 2, and Luna, 4. 

Related Articles

Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Lawyer Argues Small-Breasted Women Are Delusional
Kylie Jenner Dragged By Fashion Designer for Lack of Recognition
Celebrity Gossip: Alec Baldwin, Meghan Markle, Anthony Michael Hall and More!
Industry News: The Devil, AMC, Disney+ and More!
Hilary Swank Opens Up About Pausing Career for Family
Celebrity Gossip: Tyra Banks, Justin Hartley, Simon Cowell and More!