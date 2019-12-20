Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Make Out Pants-Free at Kris Jenner’s Party

PRPhotos.com

Kris Jenner invited John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to her annual Christmas dinner Wednesday, and got more, and at the same time less, than she bargained for. The momager documented the shenanigans and shared it on social media.

The famous pair—instead of helping out in the kitchen, as Jenner hoped they would—lounged around, drank a ton of wine, went through Jenner’s stockings and then ended up in her bed for a make-out session.

Jenner shared: “OK, you guys know how I've been asking Chrissy Teigen to teach me how to cook. She came over for dinner tonight, and I thought she would teach me something—like an appetizer, whatever, a dessert. And there she is just, like, on the couch—not paying any attention to me at all. I'm not sure what to do.”

The evening concluded with a pants-free Legend and a passed out Teigen in Jenner’s bathtub, and security chasing them out with absconded gifts.

“I got these from home,” Teigen said after jokingly being confronted by Jenner's security.

Jenner jokes: “worst dinner guests ever.”