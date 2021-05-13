Chrissy Teigen Apologizes To Courtney Stodden

PRPhotos.com

Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to apologize for harassing Courtney Stodden years ago.

Stodden recently revealed that Teigen used to tell them to kill themself over DM.

Tiegen responded Wednesday (May 12th) writing, "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls**t in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

She continued, “I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.”

However, Stodden tells TMZ that they while accept Tiegen's public apology, they never heard from her personally and have been blocked by famous personality on Twitter.

She told the site, “All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record."