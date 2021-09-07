Home » Entertainment » Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 50 Days of Sobriety

Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 50 Days of Sobriety

Chrissy Teigen is sharing her progress toward sobriety. "Today is my 50 day sobriety streak!," she wrote in a caption on a video of her kids interrupting her workout that she shared on her verified Instagram account. "It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road."

She said marked her longest sobriety streak yet, but added she's unsure if she'll never drink again. Teigen said she knows that drinking "no longer serves me in ANY way."

"I don't get more fun, I don't dance, I don't get relaxed," she wrote. "I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!!"

The writer and model has been openly grappling with depression following revelations that she had bullied people in the past. 

