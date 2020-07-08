Chrissy Teigen Claps Back Over Claims That She Lost 50 Pounds, Has Cancer

PRPhotos.com

Chrissy Teigen has had it with the commentary about her appearance on social media. She shared her skincare routine with fans, and one commenter wrote: “Ok…this isn't her or some app that changed her face. I had to look back and forth like 4 times…either she dropped 50 lbs overnight or has cancer…this isn't right.”

After seeing the comment, Teigen replied, “What would you prefer?”

But the troll didn’t back down. She wrote: “Your bone structure is prominent and recognizable…this shot, looks like a completely different person. Did 2-3 double takes. How did you do it?”

They then added: “Apologies for the lack of tact fullness…should have thought ahead,” the social media user wrote in a another comment. “But, why did I have to go back and forth 3-4 x to make sure it was you? Is it an app? It's not about skincare, but bone structure is completely different…you're unrecognizable.”

Teigen replied again, writing: “Why are you carrying on with this?? Why do you think I owe you anything especially after what you've said? You know you don't actually know me in real life, right? Thank God.”