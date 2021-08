PRPhotos.com

Chrissy Teigen had her “first sober Italian getaway” with husband John Legend Sunday (August 1st) when the couple attended Unicef’s fundraising gala.

The cookbook author shared in her latest Instagram post that it was “trippy being sober at something you would typically be wasted at,” but ultimately, she had a good time.

She wrote, “We had so much fun. I didn’t do anything I’d regret and I’m glad I’ll get to remember it all!”