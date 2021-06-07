Chrissy Teigen Exits ‘Never Have I Ever’ Amid Bullying Scandal

PRPhotos.com

Chrissy Teigen has bowed out of a planned role in Netflix‘s Never Have I Ever amid a bullying scandal. Teigen has been accused of—and publicly apologized for—bullying model and reality TV star Courtney Stodden.

Teigen was set to voice a role in the coming of age comedy from Mindy Kaling. The show follows a first-generation Indian American girl navigating high school. Teigen apologized May 12 after Stodden revealed that Teigen sent her DM’s with taunts like, “I can’t wait for you to die.”

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to e held accountable for all their past bulls— in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll,” Teigen wrote in a Twitter post. The Lip Sync Battle host has 13.5 million followers on Twitter and 34.9 million followers on Instagram.