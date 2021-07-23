Chrissy Teigen Gets Emotional Over Supportive Fan Mail

PRPhotos.com

Chrissy Teigen broke down on her Instagram Story Wednesday (July 21st) while looking at letters she received after the miscarriage she suffered last year.

The 35-year-old star said, “This is just piles of letters that we just got because the place we usually get mail from, where you guys send mail, has been shut down, and it opened back up. And now we got everything. You guys sent the most amazing condolence letters and cards and books, and I just want you to know we got all of them."

The Lip Sync Battle co-host announced the loss of her son, Jack, in September 2020 and later posted a tribute to her son in February, on what would have been her due date.