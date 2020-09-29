Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized With Pregnancy Complications

PRPhotos.com

Chrissy Teigen has been hospitalized in L.A. after suffering heavy bleeding during her pregnancy. She and her husband John Legend are expecting their third child together.

The model and cookbook author has been keeping her fans up to date on her pregnancy, which was unexpected as they had previously used fertility treatments to pregnant. A few weeks ago, she shared that she had been put on bed rest due to complications, and had put all film and book projects on hold.

On Sunday, she was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. From her hospital bed, she told fans: “We all know I've been on bed rest for a few weeks and that's like super serious bed rest. I get up to quickly pee and that's it. I would take baths twice a week, no showering, just as little as possible.”

She continued: “But I was always, always bleeding. I'm about like halfway through pregnancy and the blood has been going on for like a month. Maybe a little bit less than a month. We're talking about more than your period girls. It's definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it's usually fine. Mine was a lot.”

On Monday, she told fans on Twitter: “Lol I accidentally posted the phone number to my hospital room on Instagram so I have to move, I appreciate the phone calls though you little sweetie pies”.

She also shared shots of Legend preparing lunch for her.