Chrissy Teigen Is Having a Rough Third Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen was ordered to bed, and now she’s realizing that she is meant to take the orders literally. The supermodel and cookbook author shared her marching orders earlier this month, but then admitted on IG Story: “I didn’t really know that bed rest was in bed. I honestly thought bed rest was you have to really, really relax, stay home. I thought it could be couch rest. But now I’m in trouble. Now I need bed rest.”

“It’s a bit of a difficult pregnancy. I feel good though,” she said. “I will say I’m probably being punished for talking so much about how great the first two went. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, pregnancy’s awesome!’ But now I get it. I get anyone that thinks it’s not so awesome but very happy to be carrying this baby.”

The 34-year-old shares Luna and Miles with singer John Legend. On Twitter she wrote: “Been in bed for all but 5 mins of the last 24 hours. Here til next Tuesday. Lord it’s kind of crappier than it sounds. On punishment for saying the first two pregnancies were easy peasy”.