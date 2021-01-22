Home » Entertainment » Chrissy Teigen Loses A Tooth in a Fruit Roll-Up

Chrissy Teigen Loses A Tooth in a Fruit Roll-Up

Chrissy Teigen has had a whirl-wind few days. She headed to Washington D.C. with her kids Luna and Miles to watch husband John Legend perform at Joe Biden‘s inauguration, asked the president to follow her back on Twitter, and actually got a followback, and then … she lost her tooth eating a Fruit Roll-Up.

The 35-year-old model and cookbook author tweeted: “I just lost my tooth in a Fruit Roll-Up.”

When one commenter asked it was a real tooth or a cap, she replied, “Cap 🙁 but I loved him like he was a real tooth.”

