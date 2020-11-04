Chrissy Teigen Makes First Public Appearance at Rally After Losing Baby

PRPhotos.com

Chrissy Teigen joined her husband John Legend onstage at a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia for Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris. This was her first appearance in public since announcing that she and Legend tragically lost their unborn third child last month.

“I want to send a shoutout — actually, can you come onstage, baby?” Legend asked Teigen, who was still offstage. “I want you guys to see, my wife is here. My daughter Luna is here. My son Miles is here. We're teaching our young people early to participate in their democracy.”

The 34-year-old model walked onstage wearing a white blazer and black face mask, and a white mini-dress that many see as a tribute to feminists. White is the color of the suffragette movement, and many women lawmakers wore it during the 2019 State of the Union Address to protest President Donald Trump‘s policies. As Teigen stood on stage, Legend said he wanted to “do a special song that he dedicated to his wife a little while ago.”

“I wrote this song as a tribute to our relationship and the fact that love can get us through all kinds of tough times. We know that the whole nation is going through tough times right now. … This song is called 'Never Break,' ” Legend said as his family walked off stage for his next performance.

Celebrities pulled out all the stops on the final lead-up to the election with Lady Gaga showing up for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden and Lil Pump coming out for President Donald Trump.