Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Anxiety, Postpartum Depression, Feminism

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her long-term struggles with mental health. Speaking to Glamour UK, the 34-year-old model and cookbook author that the “last month has been really tough” on her mentally.

She said: “I'll tell (husband) John (Legend), 'Deep down, I know I am happy.' But I think anyone with anxiety knows it's physically painful to think about doing things. Sometimes reaching for your medication is like picking up a 60kg dumbbell that I don't feel like picking up and I don't know why.”

Teigen said she’s struggled with anxiety for most of her life, but that when she gave birth to her first child, Luna, 3, the depression hit her full force and she sought help.

She said: “It was a sad existence. There were no highs. It was a flatline of life for a few months. You hear these horrific stories of people not seeing their child as theirs, or wanting to hurt them, and I never felt that way. That's why I put off getting it checked as I hated myself, not my child… John was there when the doctor gave the diagnosis and, of course, he already knew. I didn’t know it could sneak up so late or that it could happen to someone like me, where I have all the resources.”

Teigen and Legend recently welcomed Miles, 1, and she noted that they are determined to make both feel absolutely comfortable in their own skins. =

She said of Legend: “He is an amazing father for a girl who’s becoming a woman in this day and age, because we have a firm belief she is going to take ownership of her body. We are going to talk to her in the same way we would have loved to hear it… And you make sure your boy is the ultimate feminist, that he loves and respects women. You have to raise them to be feminists. That is our future.”