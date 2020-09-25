Chrissy Teigen Postpones All Book, Film Projects for Difficult Pregnancy

PRPhotos.com

Chrissy Teigen’s tough third pregnancy isn’t getting any easier. The model and cookbook author hit up Twitter to share that she is stopping work completely because her pregnancy is high risk.

She wrote on Twitter: “Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv,” also revealing that she stopped filming her Quibi series — “and same with shutting down filming Chrissy’s Court.”

She announced earlier this month that she and recipe developer Adeena Sussman were hard at work. “I am devasted,” she shared of sidelining it.

Teigen and husband John Legend share Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.