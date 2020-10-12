Home » Entertainment » Chrissy Teigen Quietly Returns To Social Media

Chrissy Teigen made a quiet return to social media over the weekend, almost two weeks after she and husband John Legend lost their third child. She documented the ups and downs of her third pregnancy, including the bed rest and the eventual loss of the pregnancy in the hospital.

Teigen returned with a simple comment on a post shared on the Betches IG account. “Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I’m excited I’ll be wearing a mask so I don’t have to hear ‘mustache too?'” Kara Morehart wrote in the post.

The 34-year-old cookbook author and supermodel wrote: “Finally, a giggle. Thank you.”

Her low-profile return was noticed and heralded within hours by more than 90 fans who wished her well. “We love you so much, Chrissy,” one follower wrote, while another commented that they were “praying” for the star and her family.

