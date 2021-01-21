Chrissy Teigen Responds to Critics of Inauguration Travel, Fan-Girls Over National Guards

PRPhotos.com

Chrissy Teigen just wants everyone to like her, or at the very least, not totally hate her. As the cookbook author traveled to D.C. with husband John Legend ahead of his performance during the Celebrating America special in honor of President Joe Biden, she got dragged on Twitter.

“For f**ks sake why are you guys always always mad at me. All I wanna do is make you happy or at least leave you with a neutral feeling of indifference,” Teigen replied to one commenter, who criticized Teigen and Legend for bringing their whole family to D.C. when “no one can move about the city.”

After she posted a photo of her and Legend's 2-year-old son, Miles, “happy packing for inauguration,” another commenter wrote “D.C. residents aren't very 'happy' right now and can't even 'happy pack' their cars to drive to the grocery store because of the military state the city is in.”

Teigen replied to the comment, writing, “This is not my fault but I’m sorry you’re frustrated. I just like to share what we are up to and whatnot.”

Once she arrived, she joined Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez in clamoring for pics with groups of national guardsmen and women, who are there to protect the Capitol.

“We got lost on the way to soundcheck but stumbled across these literal f**king heroes!!” the model captioned several photos, which included herself and Legend posing with the soldiers. She also baldly begged Biden to follow her on Twitter, writing: “hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz”.